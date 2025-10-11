Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 702 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,872 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

