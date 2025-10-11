Conning Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,535 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,510 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $38,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $904,542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $501,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $482,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $651,547.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,766,689.20. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $268.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.