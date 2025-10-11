PDS Planning Inc Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its stake in Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 16,746.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,663,768,000 after buying an additional 4,510,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Home Depot by 19.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after buying an additional 1,494,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,486,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE HD opened at $375.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $403.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.