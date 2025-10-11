Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,395 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,431 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invictus Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,307,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 257.2% during the 2nd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 6,006,016 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $415,526,000 after purchasing an additional 320,257 shares during the period. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 12,013 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $116,464.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,551,841.02. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $268.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

