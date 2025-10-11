Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Stock Position Reduced by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 1.2% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $18,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $727,989.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,786.36. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,298 shares of company stock worth $5,103,824. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.78.

Read Our Latest Report on COF

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $202.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $232.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.