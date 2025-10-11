Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Acquired by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 147.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $491,246.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,402,333.72. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $647,281.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,992 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,202.16. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.21.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.69 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.45 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

