Cross Staff Investments Inc Buys Shares of 1,040 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM opened at $281.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $307.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $333.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

