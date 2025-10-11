Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 568 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 143.9% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $200.91 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.