Eastern Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,503 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 548,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,006,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.52. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

