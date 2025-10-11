Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Stock Position Lifted by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 49,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 87.0% in the first quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 4.1%

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $736.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $717.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $642.53. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $771.58.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.