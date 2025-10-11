PDS Planning Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,841 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,877. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,714,146 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Read Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $175.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.82, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.36 and a 1-year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.