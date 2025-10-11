Lindenwold Advisors INC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46.6% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.6% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.8% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 62,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.13.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.5%

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $505.11 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $464.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.82. The company has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

