Amgen Inc. $AMGN Stock Holdings Lowered by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,870,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,471,790,000 after buying an additional 148,658 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amgen by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,521,339,000 after buying an additional 274,488 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,454,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,387,695,000 after acquiring an additional 243,306 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,266,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,525,000 after acquiring an additional 52,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,020,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $940,989,000 after acquiring an additional 22,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $290.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $335.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.68.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

