3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Acquires 5,288 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $55.19.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

