Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Stock Unloaded Rep. Val T. Hoyle

Representative Val T. Hoyle (D-Oregon) recently sold shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN). In a filing disclosed on October 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Linde stock on September 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY ROLLOVER IRA” account.

Representative Val T. Hoyle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Linde alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 9/23/2025.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $453.82 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The stock has a market cap of $212.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $474.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.49.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $520.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth about $41,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Hoyle

Val Hoyle (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hoyle (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Val Hoyle was born in California and lives in Springfield, Oregon. Hoyle graduated from Merrimack High School. She earned a B.A. in political science from Emmanuel College in 1992. Her career experience includes working as a director at United Way of Lane County, a policy fellow at Wayne Morse Center for Law and Politics, and a commissioner at the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. Hoyle has also worked in domestic and international sales, as well as manufacturing distribution.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.