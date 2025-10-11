Wealth Management Resources Inc. Sells 920 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Wealth Management Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $600.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $747.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $619.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $599.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.49.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.