Financial Connections Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,553 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,590,000 after acquiring an additional 344,795 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,018,000 after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after acquiring an additional 895,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,446,000 after acquiring an additional 378,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $321.80 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $332.20. The stock has a market cap of $536.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.30 and a 200 day moving average of $299.12.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

