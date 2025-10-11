Eastern Bank Has $10.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Eastern Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $321.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $321.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.12. The company has a market capitalization of $536.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $332.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

