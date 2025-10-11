90,910 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Acquired by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,000. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.4% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 257.2% in the second quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 6,006,016 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $415,526,000 after purchasing an additional 320,257 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 23.6% in the second quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 12,013 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 24,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 40,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $67.94 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $268.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,701,086.72. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.