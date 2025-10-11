Lmcg Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.21.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $350.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.53. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.45 and a twelve month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $491,246.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,402,333.72. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,139,434.77. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.