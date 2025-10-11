Rep. Val T. Hoyle Sells Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Stock

Representative Val T. Hoyle (D-Oregon) recently sold shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG). In a filing disclosed on October 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Procter & Gamble stock on September 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY ROLLOVER IRA” account.

Representative Val T. Hoyle also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 9/23/2025.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $149.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.45 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.24 and a 200-day moving average of $159.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.21.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at $28,689,507.94. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Hoyle

Val Hoyle (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hoyle (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Val Hoyle was born in California and lives in Springfield, Oregon. Hoyle graduated from Merrimack High School. She earned a B.A. in political science from Emmanuel College in 1992. Her career experience includes working as a director at United Way of Lane County, a policy fellow at Wayne Morse Center for Law and Politics, and a commissioner at the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. Hoyle has also worked in domestic and international sales, as well as manufacturing distribution.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

