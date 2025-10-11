Aberdeen Group plc Has $447.97 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 20,502 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 0.8% of Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Aberdeen Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Netflix worth $447,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 234.4% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group grew its position in Netflix by 28.4% in the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Netflix by 42.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,059,000 after acquiring an additional 130,946 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. grew its position in Netflix by 25.1% in the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 1,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 1.4% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,736.48. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $1,425.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,337.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,220.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $518.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.88 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,210.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,167.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.