Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 31 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $524.95 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $610.97. The firm has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $488.68 and a 200 day moving average of $448.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

