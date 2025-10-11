Brucke Financial Inc. Sells 604 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Brucke Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,985 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 63,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,635.64. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,767 shares of company stock worth $26,322,745. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $153.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.39 and its 200 day moving average is $153.48.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Arete upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.