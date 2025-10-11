KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of VEA opened at $59.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $61.32.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

