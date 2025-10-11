Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 36 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,577,000 after buying an additional 432,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,513,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,984,000 after buying an additional 367,150 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,703,000 after buying an additional 684,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,937,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,333,000 after buying an additional 622,730 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $614.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday. Melius Research set a $740.00 target price on GE Vernova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.50.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $606.30 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.25 and a 1 year high of $677.29. The company has a market capitalization of $165.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $619.64 and a 200-day moving average of $508.47.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

