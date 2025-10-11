Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Unloaded Rep. Val T. Hoyle

Representative Val T. Hoyle (D-Oregon) recently sold shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). In a filing disclosed on October 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Starbucks stock on September 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY ROLLOVER IRA” account.

Representative Val T. Hoyle also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 9/23/2025.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.02. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.Starbucks’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 105.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 8,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

About Representative Hoyle

Val Hoyle (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hoyle (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Val Hoyle was born in California and lives in Springfield, Oregon. Hoyle graduated from Merrimack High School. She earned a B.A. in political science from Emmanuel College in 1992. Her career experience includes working as a director at United Way of Lane County, a policy fellow at Wayne Morse Center for Law and Politics, and a commissioner at the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. Hoyle has also worked in domestic and international sales, as well as manufacturing distribution.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

