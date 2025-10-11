Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,901 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,426 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $379.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.09.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $354.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

