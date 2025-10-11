Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Stake Lowered by Wealth Management Resources Inc.

Wealth Management Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,895 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $16,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 141,460 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 397,716 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,878.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,450,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. The company has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

