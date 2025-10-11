The Boeing Company $BA Position Lowered by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,327 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $715,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,933,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $500,247,000 after purchasing an additional 91,707 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,110,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,895,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,968,748 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $335,770,000 after acquiring an additional 69,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $211.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.19. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $249.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.91.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

