Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 283 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $61.32.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

