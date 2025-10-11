Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 53.7% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE DUK opened at $126.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $127.85.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.065 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.27%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.08.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

