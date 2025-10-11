SLT Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

SLT Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,235 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after buying an additional 5,759,353 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,863,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,705 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,401,873,000 after purchasing an additional 720,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $995,801,000 after purchasing an additional 394,157 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $93.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $28,611,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,132,544 shares in the company, valued at $108,010,721.28. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,821 shares of company stock worth $58,659,491 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.03.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

