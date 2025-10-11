Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Bought by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,692 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 2.8% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,779,895,000 after buying an additional 171,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,504,685,000 after buying an additional 821,293 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,468,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,097,289,000 after buying an additional 126,688 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Adobe by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,782,642,000 after buying an additional 961,895 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,754,954,000 after buying an additional 1,856,544 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock opened at $337.51 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.04 and a 52 week high of $557.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

