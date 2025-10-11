Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 1,823 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $988,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $873,878,000 after purchasing an additional 850,025 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 61,054.6% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 625,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 623,978 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $115,096,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,893,000 after purchasing an additional 452,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $253.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.08.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of UNP opened at $225.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.96%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.