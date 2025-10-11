Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 124 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,924.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.42.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $375.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

