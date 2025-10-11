Fourpath Capital Management LLC Invests $234,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Fourpath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,465,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,975,681,000 after purchasing an additional 359,841 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,098,000 after buying an additional 2,407,460 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,935,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $793,616,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,071,000 after buying an additional 880,636 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,397,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,109,000 after buying an additional 63,566 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $225.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $258.13. The firm has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $771,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 155,071 shares in the company, valued at $38,290,131.32. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,240 shares of company stock worth $12,980,578 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

