West Bancorporation Inc. Acquires 5,291 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 98.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 5,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Fastenal by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Down 2.0%

Fastenal stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.94. Fastenal Company has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $50.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.87.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price objective on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,834. This trade represents a 80.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $333,000.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,747.98. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,230 shares of company stock worth $5,288,364 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

