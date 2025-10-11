Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $28.41 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,443 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 113,077 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 2.7% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $28,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 498.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.03.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,132,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. This trade represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. This trade represents a 36.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,821 shares of company stock worth $58,659,491. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $93.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.81. The firm has a market cap of $195.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

