Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 5.9% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,080,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 222,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,259,000 after purchasing an additional 531,068 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,810,000 after purchasing an additional 442,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $182.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.16 and its 200-day moving average is $175.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $188.43.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

