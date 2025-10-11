Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 6,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $219.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.69 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The company has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Waste Management from $265.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.32.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

