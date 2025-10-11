Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 396.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 1.0%

Danaher stock opened at $202.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $279.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.25.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rothschild Redb downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.60.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

