Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after buying an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after buying an additional 4,975,395 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7,975.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 783,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,225,000 after buying an additional 773,947 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,508,000 after buying an additional 765,010 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $833.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $788.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $742.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $766.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $937.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. HSBC upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

