Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 304.3% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 370.8% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $283,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,555 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,661.35. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $1,116,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 591,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,013,726.98. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,402,130. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $117.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $145.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $121.83.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

