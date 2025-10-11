Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $110.78 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $115.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%.The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler set a $125.00 price target on Aflac and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,019.85. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

