Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 467 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in International Business Machines by 322.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $278.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.60. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $301.04.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.