Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 1,249 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after buying an additional 4,975,395 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7,975.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 783,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,225,000 after buying an additional 773,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,508,000 after buying an additional 765,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of LLY opened at $833.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $742.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $766.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $937.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. HSBC increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Leerink Partnrs cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price target (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $948.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

