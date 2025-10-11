Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases Shares of 1,271 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 314.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 484,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after acquiring an additional 367,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $377.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.71.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,580. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $293.04 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

