DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $11.60 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

DSM Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,056 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 0.2% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $293.04 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $835.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.69 and a 200-day moving average of $209.86.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,174,580. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.71.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

