Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.0% during the second quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.0% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ADP stock opened at $285.19 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.62 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total transaction of $177,249.30. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,622.90. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.70.

Automatic Data Processing Profile



Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

